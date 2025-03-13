Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Spreads Holi Cheer Amidst Crucial DDMA Review

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked the festival of Holi with a visit to the Asha Kiran Shelter Home, spreading festive cheer among its residents. Addressing the people of Delhi, she emphasized the need to celebrate the festival safely and with an eye on preventing water wastage.

During her visit, CM Gupta expressed her delight in celebrating with the community. Meanwhile, across several parts of India, Holi festivities began with the traditional Holika Dahan, signifying the triumph of devotion over evil. The towns of Mathura and Vrindavan witnessed traditional rituals, with cities like Varanasi, Jaipur, and Delhi bustling with Holi revelers.

Concurrently, CM Gupta, along with Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, headed a session of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) focusing on assessing disaster preparedness. The session uncovered significant infrastructure and manpower gaps in Delhi's disaster management system, stressing the urgency for an effective action plan and state disaster response force.

(With inputs from agencies.)