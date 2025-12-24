TEPCO Set to Revive World's Largest Nuclear Plant

Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) is gearing up to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, the largest of its kind globally, on January 20. The initiative has received a nod from the Niigata prefecture assembly, marking a significant step in Japan's nuclear revival since the Fukushima incident in 2011.

Located 220 kilometers northwest of Tokyo, Kashiwazaki-Kariwa was one of 54 reactors shut down following the Fukushima disaster. TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa assured that the company has learned from past errors and that safety remains paramount as they aim for a secure restart—the first in 14 years.

TEPCO has also announced plans to initiate commercial operations of reactor No. 6 on February 26. As Japan aims to reduce its reliance on imported fossil fuels, restarting nuclear operations, including the doubling of nuclear power's share, remains crucial in the country's energy strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)