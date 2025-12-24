TEPCO Set to Revive World's Largest Nuclear Power Plant

Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) is preparing to restart the first unit of its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, the world's largest, on January 20. The announcement, made by TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa, follows the Niigata prefecture assembly's approval for a partial restart.

Kashiwazaki-Kariwa shut down after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami led to the Fukushima disaster. Kobayakawa emphasized that, as a company responsible for the Fukushima accident, TEPCO is prioritizing safety and applying lessons learned.

This restart aligns with Japan's energy strategy to reduce fossil fuel dependency, with a public loan proposal to boost nuclear power's share. Kashiwazaki-Kariwa's upcoming restart will provide 1.36 GW, with another unit expected to follow by 2030.

