TEPCO Set to Revive World's Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) plans to restart the first unit of Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Japan, marking the first restart since the 2011 Fukushima disaster. The Niigata prefecture assembly has approved the partial restart, focusing on safety and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.
Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) is preparing to restart the first unit of its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, the world's largest, on January 20. The announcement, made by TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa, follows the Niigata prefecture assembly's approval for a partial restart.
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa shut down after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami led to the Fukushima disaster. Kobayakawa emphasized that, as a company responsible for the Fukushima accident, TEPCO is prioritizing safety and applying lessons learned.
This restart aligns with Japan's energy strategy to reduce fossil fuel dependency, with a public loan proposal to boost nuclear power's share. Kashiwazaki-Kariwa's upcoming restart will provide 1.36 GW, with another unit expected to follow by 2030.
(With inputs from agencies.)
