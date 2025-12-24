Left Menu

Hyderabad vs Bengaluru: A Closer Look at India's Real Estate Giants

ASBL, a leading real estate firm, hosted the Bengaluru Realty Meet to educate investors on the Hyderabad vs Bengaluru property landscape. The sessions highlighted Hyderabad's real estate advantages, such as lower traffic congestion, cost of living, and strong growth in both residential and commercial markets compared to Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:45 IST
In a bid to illuminate the evolving dynamics of India's real estate market, ASBL, a prominent real estate company based in Hyderabad, organized the Bengaluru Realty Meet. This event served as a platform to educate investors on the comparative merits of the Hyderabad versus Bengaluru property scene.

The sessions, led by ASBL Founder & CEO Ajitesh Korupolu, emphasized Hyderabad's advantages, such as lesser traffic woes and lower cost of living, making it an increasingly attractive investment destination. Participants learned about Hyderabad's robust growth in real estate, both in the residential and commercial sectors, outpacing Bengaluru in several key metrics.

ASBL's initiative reflects a commitment to transparency and consumer education, offering a venue for open dialogue on real estate. By facilitating direct interaction with leadership, the event sought to empower investors with authentic insights into Hyderabad's promising property landscape.

