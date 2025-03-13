Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Champions Clean Air Initiatives at Gorakhpur Conference

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a National Conference on the National Clean Air Program, outlining state efforts in sustainability. Key initiatives include the switch to LED lighting, banning single-use plastics, afforestation, and promoting solar cities. Public awareness and involvement is encouraged for successful environmental conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:07 IST
Yogi Adityanath Champions Clean Air Initiatives at Gorakhpur Conference
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the National Conference on the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) in Gorakhpur, focusing on the state's environmental initiatives. Organized by the Municipal Corporation, the event highlighted the government's commitment to sustainable urban development.

During his address, CM Yogi noted the shift from halogen to LED street lights since 2017, significantly reducing energy consumption without additional costs. He also emphasized the state's ban on single-use plastics as a major environmental stride.

Adityanath detailed the progress in the afforestation campaign, planting 210 crore trees over the past eight years, and stressed the critical importance of river conservation. He urged public engagement in these efforts, aiming for comprehensive environmental protection.

The Chief Minister unveiled plans to transform all 17 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh into 'Solar Cities,' underscoring the importance of public awareness for success. He applauded involved organizations and experts while extending Holi greetings.

On social media, CM Yogi reiterated the focus on making Gorakhpur a garbage-burn-free city by 2027, advocating for community participation. The conference gathered officials, experts, and representatives, discussing strategies outlined in the NCAP framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025