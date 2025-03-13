Yogi Adityanath Champions Clean Air Initiatives at Gorakhpur Conference

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the National Conference on the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) in Gorakhpur, focusing on the state's environmental initiatives. Organized by the Municipal Corporation, the event highlighted the government's commitment to sustainable urban development.

During his address, CM Yogi noted the shift from halogen to LED street lights since 2017, significantly reducing energy consumption without additional costs. He also emphasized the state's ban on single-use plastics as a major environmental stride.

Adityanath detailed the progress in the afforestation campaign, planting 210 crore trees over the past eight years, and stressed the critical importance of river conservation. He urged public engagement in these efforts, aiming for comprehensive environmental protection.

The Chief Minister unveiled plans to transform all 17 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh into 'Solar Cities,' underscoring the importance of public awareness for success. He applauded involved organizations and experts while extending Holi greetings.

On social media, CM Yogi reiterated the focus on making Gorakhpur a garbage-burn-free city by 2027, advocating for community participation. The conference gathered officials, experts, and representatives, discussing strategies outlined in the NCAP framework.

