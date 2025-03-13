Left Menu

SEBI Expands UPSI Definition to Enhance Market Integrity

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has expanded the scope of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI). The new regulations include fundraising activities, credit rating changes, and management agreements. The amendments aim to enhance regulatory clarity and compliance. The new rules will be effective from June 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:48 IST
SEBI Expands UPSI Definition to Enhance Market Integrity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has broadened the scope of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI). This includes proposed fundraising activities and agreements that could affect company management or control, restructuring plans, and one-time bank settlements. The move is intended to provide greater regulatory clarity and uniformity in compliance across the market ecosystem.

SEBI's notification, issued on March 11, amends insider trading regulations, with the new rules taking effect from June 10. Key changes include considering any proposed fundraising, changes in credit ratings, and agreements affecting management or control as UPSI. Developments in corporate insolvency processes, fraud, defaults, and forensic audit outcomes also fall under the UPSI classification.

The revised regulations encompass additional scenarios such as the granting or withdrawal of critical licenses and regulatory approvals, and actions initiated by various authorities against key company figures. SEBI has also introduced flexibility in the structured digital database entry timeframe, enhancing procedural adaptability. The changes increase the categorized UPSI events from five to sixteen, aiming to reduce litigation and successful appeals related to UPSI identification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025