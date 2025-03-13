Market Turmoil: Stock Futures Tumble Amid Funding Bill Uncertainty

U.S. stock index futures took a hit on Thursday as investors speculated over the fate of a stopgap government funding bill amid intensifying concerns about President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

The Senate, controlled by Republicans, is in the spotlight as it debates a measure set to extend government funding until September 30, with just a day remaining to avert a partial shutdown. While the House passed the bill earlier, Senate Democrats are pushing for a month-long extension to allow time for crafting more comprehensive spending plans.

Analysts at ING noted that the proposed interim funding plan until April 11 would merely delay market risks, which provoked a negative reaction in stock futures. Trump's erratic policy moves have unsettled investors, with equity forecasts downgraded and companies like American Eagle Outfitters reducing revenue expectations. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is nearing a correction, having lost gains since the last election.

Addressing inflation concerns, signs of cooling in consumer inflation brought a slight reprieve for investors. Attention now turns to the February Producer Price Index and weekly jobless claims report, as expectations hold that the Federal Reserve will maintain current policy rates in its upcoming meeting. In response to market dynamics, companies like Intel and Adobe are showing mixed outcomes, while the Environmental Protection Agency's review of vehicle-emission rules has impacted shares in the automotive sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)