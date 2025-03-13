Left Menu

Transforming Education: Embracing Ethics and Value for a Modern World

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha urged transforming education to integrate ethics, values, and modern skills, advocating for a holistic approach to nurture intellectual growth and moral integrity. He emphasized lifelong learning, skill development, and a stress-free educational environment, encouraging students to pursue their passion and creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 23:06 IST
Transforming Education: Embracing Ethics and Value for a Modern World
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, addressed the Spiritual and Value Education Summit in New Delhi, expressing a compelling vision for transforming the education system. His address urged scholars and educators to create a holistic framework that nurtures intellectual growth and instills moral integrity in students.

In his speech, Sinha emphasized the importance of integrating ethics and values within educational curricula to foster an enlightened society and bolster the nation's economic growth. He advocated for a balanced approach that marries ancient value systems with modern skills, thereby enabling students to realize their true potential through value-based education.

Highlighting the need for a future-ready education system, Sinha underscored the rapid pace of change in today's world, requiring constant skill development aligned with industry needs. He urged educators to transcend traditional curricula and teach skills that empower students to thrive in modern society, thereby contributing to the development of a prosperous Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

