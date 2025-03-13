Transforming Education: Embracing Ethics and Value for a Modern World
Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha urged transforming education to integrate ethics, values, and modern skills, advocating for a holistic approach to nurture intellectual growth and moral integrity. He emphasized lifelong learning, skill development, and a stress-free educational environment, encouraging students to pursue their passion and creativity.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, addressed the Spiritual and Value Education Summit in New Delhi, expressing a compelling vision for transforming the education system. His address urged scholars and educators to create a holistic framework that nurtures intellectual growth and instills moral integrity in students.
In his speech, Sinha emphasized the importance of integrating ethics and values within educational curricula to foster an enlightened society and bolster the nation's economic growth. He advocated for a balanced approach that marries ancient value systems with modern skills, thereby enabling students to realize their true potential through value-based education.
Highlighting the need for a future-ready education system, Sinha underscored the rapid pace of change in today's world, requiring constant skill development aligned with industry needs. He urged educators to transcend traditional curricula and teach skills that empower students to thrive in modern society, thereby contributing to the development of a prosperous Bharat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa's Hospitality Sector to Thrive with New Skill Development Initiative
Empowering India's Youth: KP Group's Partnership for Skill Development
Telangana's ITI Overhaul: A New Era of Skill Development
Empowering Futures: Presidential Visit Highlights Transformative Skill Development Efforts
Budget 2025-26 has come as a blueprint of Viksit Bharat, it gave equal importance to infrastructure, skill development: PM Modi.