Transforming Education: Embracing Ethics and Value for a Modern World

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, addressed the Spiritual and Value Education Summit in New Delhi, expressing a compelling vision for transforming the education system. His address urged scholars and educators to create a holistic framework that nurtures intellectual growth and instills moral integrity in students.

In his speech, Sinha emphasized the importance of integrating ethics and values within educational curricula to foster an enlightened society and bolster the nation's economic growth. He advocated for a balanced approach that marries ancient value systems with modern skills, thereby enabling students to realize their true potential through value-based education.

Highlighting the need for a future-ready education system, Sinha underscored the rapid pace of change in today's world, requiring constant skill development aligned with industry needs. He urged educators to transcend traditional curricula and teach skills that empower students to thrive in modern society, thereby contributing to the development of a prosperous Bharat.

