Fuel Scarcity Threatens Bolivia's Agricultural Backbone

A severe fuel shortage in Bolivia's Santa Cruz farm region is jeopardizing agricultural productivity. Caused by dwindling gas production and foreign currency reserves, the crisis pressures President Luis Arce's government. Farmers face potential debt and fear food production loss, affecting livestock and essential goods.

14-03-2025
Fuel Scarcity Threatens Bolivia's Agricultural Backbone

A dire fuel shortage is gripping Bolivia's pivotal farming region of Santa Cruz, endangering the nation's agriculture sector, a critical economic pillar.

This crisis stems from a decade-long slide in foreign currency reserves and declining local gas production, leaving the government of President Luis Arce in a precarious position as it struggles to maintain price caps through subsidies.

Farmers like Joel Eizaguirre express deep concern as fuel scarcity threatens their ability to harvest crops, potentially leading to widespread food production losses and impacting livestock and poultry production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

