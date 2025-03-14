Left Menu

Market Turmoil: Tariff Threats and Investor Caution Shake Global Equities

Global equities experienced a downturn as the S&P 500 entered a correction area, with concerns over tariffs from U.S. President Trump increasing investor caution. As U.S. Treasury prices rose, investors sought safe havens due to trade tensions potentially driving inflation and slowing global growth.

Global equities faced significant declines on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 entering a correction phase amid escalating trade tensions. Investors flocked to safer assets such as U.S. Treasuries due to concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff threats might spur inflation and hinder economic growth.

Trump's latest tariff threat targets European beverage imports with a 200% duty amid ongoing trade standoffs. The trade war's impacts overshadowed flat U.S. producer prices and slower than anticipated consumer price increases. Despite these inflation indicators, investor nerves remained frayed, and market declines persisted.

As the S&P 500 fell 1.39% and the Dow Jones dropped 1.30%, analysts noted the aggressive stance of the U.S. administration's trade policies. Meanwhile, demand for U.S. government debt surged, pushing Treasury yields lower. The strength of gold prices, nearing $3,000 per ounce, highlighted economic uncertainty amid a volatile trading week.

