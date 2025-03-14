International Harmony: Rishikesh Celebrates Holi and Yoga

At the heart of Rishikesh's vibrant Holi celebrations, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, the head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, called on people to transcend barriers of discrimination and immerse themselves in the unifying spirit of love and compassion.

His speech coincided with the International Yoga Festival, where participants from 75 countries joined the festivities, showcasing global unity despite linguistic and cultural differences. Saraswati's appeals resonated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives for peace worldwide.

Emphasizing mutual respect for all religions, Saraswati urged individuals to become their best selves while maintaining harmony. Meanwhile, tourists in Mumbai and Jaipur experienced Holi firsthand, sharing in India's cultural exuberance alongside locals.

(With inputs from agencies.)