Tripura CM Boosts Forensic Solving with Mobile Vans & Empowers Women Students

On March 14, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha made strides in law enforcement by launching district mobile forensic vans. The initiative aims to solve criminal cases more efficiently, bolster the state's conviction rate, and highlight the critical role of forensic science in supporting law enforcement efforts.

CM Saha also unveiled a significant empowerment move by distributing scooties to 140 meritorious female students under the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana.' In an interview with ANI, he reiterated the state government's dedication to women's empowerment, aligning with PM Modi's vision for state and national development through female empowerment.

Furthermore, in the 39th edition of the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' program, CM Saha engaged with citizens, addressing key issues such as health and security, and instructed officials to act swiftly on these matters. The program exemplifies the government's mission to ensure effective governance and public welfare by fostering direct communication with the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)