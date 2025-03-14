UN Vows to Avert Food Crisis for Rohingya Refugees Amid Funding Cuts
The United Nations is endeavoring to prevent food ration reductions for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh amidst potential funding cuts. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the dire impact these reductions could have. The World Food Programme has warned of a decrease in rations due to financial shortfalls, urging global support.
During a visit to the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres vowed the United Nations would do all it could to prevent impending cuts to food rations for the Rohingya refugees.
The refugee population, which numbers over a million, faces threats of decreased support due to international funding cuts, signaling potential food scarcity. Guterres called on global powers to ensure necessary funding to maintain support.
The World Food Programme has indicated that without additional donations, food rations might halve, exacerbating existing struggles for aid-dependent refugees, especially during Ramadan, heightening global concern and calls for action.
(With inputs from agencies.)