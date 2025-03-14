Left Menu

UN Vows to Avert Food Crisis for Rohingya Refugees Amid Funding Cuts

The United Nations is endeavoring to prevent food ration reductions for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh amidst potential funding cuts. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the dire impact these reductions could have. The World Food Programme has warned of a decrease in rations due to financial shortfalls, urging global support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 19:02 IST
UN Vows to Avert Food Crisis for Rohingya Refugees Amid Funding Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a visit to the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres vowed the United Nations would do all it could to prevent impending cuts to food rations for the Rohingya refugees.

The refugee population, which numbers over a million, faces threats of decreased support due to international funding cuts, signaling potential food scarcity. Guterres called on global powers to ensure necessary funding to maintain support.

The World Food Programme has indicated that without additional donations, food rations might halve, exacerbating existing struggles for aid-dependent refugees, especially during Ramadan, heightening global concern and calls for action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025