Border Guards and Leaders Unite in Joyful Holi Celebrations Across India
BSF and SSB personnel celebrated Holi at borders and Srinagar, reflecting national unity. Leaders, including PM Modi and President Murmu, extended warm greetings, emphasizing harmony and cultural heritage. The festivities highlighted shared values and brought cheer to security forces and their families despite geographical distances.
Security personnel from the Border Security Forces (BSF) gathered at the border outposts in Darjeeling, West Bengal, celebrated the vibrant festival of Holi on March 14, marking a moment of unity and joy.
Inspector General Suryakant Sharma extended heartfelt wishes to the dedicated BSF members and their families separated by miles, underlining the nation's collective support. 'All personnel here are committed to the nation's security; I extend my best wishes to them and their families,' he told ANI.
Simultaneously, in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) soldiers celebrated the festival of colors with enthusiasm, applying colors and dancing collectively. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu shared greetings on social media, celebrating unity, cultural heritage, and progress.
