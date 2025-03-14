Markets Rebound Amid Global Tensions

Global markets experienced a rebound to wrap up a volatile week, with investors closely monitoring developments related to tariffs and fiscal policies. Concerns persisted, as gold, a traditional safe-haven investment, reached record highs amid anxieties over trade and economic impacts.

In Europe, Germany's fiscal policy changes, notably the backing of increased borrowing by the Greens, contributed to a rise in bond yields and the euro. U.S. market indexes saw a recovery, with the S&P 500 confirming a correction, showcasing a partial relief rally in the wake of sharp declines from earlier peaks.

Meanwhile, the precious metal gold surged past $3,000 an ounce in early trading as uncertainties around trade persisted. U.S. Treasury yields climbed as equity markets rebounded, and global investors weighed the prospects of a resolution to ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting energy and currency markets.

