Markets Rebound Amid Global Tensions

Global stock indexes ended a turbulent week on a positive note despite concerns over tariffs and market volatility. The German fiscal agreement uplifted European markets, while U.S. indexes saw gains after confirming corrections. Gold surged to new heights, reflecting safe-haven demand amid growth and trade worries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:04 IST
Global markets experienced a rebound to wrap up a volatile week, with investors closely monitoring developments related to tariffs and fiscal policies. Concerns persisted, as gold, a traditional safe-haven investment, reached record highs amid anxieties over trade and economic impacts.

In Europe, Germany's fiscal policy changes, notably the backing of increased borrowing by the Greens, contributed to a rise in bond yields and the euro. U.S. market indexes saw a recovery, with the S&P 500 confirming a correction, showcasing a partial relief rally in the wake of sharp declines from earlier peaks.

Meanwhile, the precious metal gold surged past $3,000 an ounce in early trading as uncertainties around trade persisted. U.S. Treasury yields climbed as equity markets rebounded, and global investors weighed the prospects of a resolution to ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting energy and currency markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

