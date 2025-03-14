Tragic Drownings Shadow Holi Celebrations in Maharashtra

In a heart-wrenching occurrence during Holi festivities, seven people, among them four children, drowned in Maharashtra, officials disclosed on Friday. The victims included young members of the Medar and Singh families who perished in Thane's Ulhas River while attempting to rinse off Holi colors.

Authorities identified the children as Aryan Medar, Aryan Singh, Siddharth Singh, and Om Singh Tomar. The incident prompted an immediate response from the Badlapur fire brigade, culminating in the recovery of their bodies, according to Thane Police.

A separate incident saw three youths drown near Kinhai village in the Indrayani River. Their bodies were retrieved and sent to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital. Police have launched investigations into the tragic events. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)