Left Menu

Empowering Tomorrow: ABSU's 57th Annual Conference Drives Change

The 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union is underway in Kokrajhar, promoting education and cultural preservation. Highlights include the promotion of leadership among youth, honoring of academic contributors, discussions on NEP 2020, and the inauguration of the Bodoland Space & Science Exhibition. The event emphasizes future-focused education and community development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:17 IST
Empowering Tomorrow: ABSU's 57th Annual Conference Drives Change
ABSU's annual conference highlights academic excellence, Bodo identity (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) is in full swing at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma, Kokrajhar, showcasing a dedication to education, leadership, and cultural preservation. The four-day event, ending March 16, provides a platform for discussions and initiatives aimed at uplifting the Bodo community.

Proceedings began with the ABSU flag hoisting by President Dipen Boro, symbolizing unity. Tributes were paid to key Bodo martyrs and figures. The conference included debate contests, encouraging students to explore socio-political issues, led by Prof. Indira Boro. Eminent personalities, including Padma Shri awardee Anil Boro, were honored for their contributions.

The Education and Youth Conclave, chaired by Dipen Boro, focused on 'Empowering Youth for a Vibrant Bodoland Region and a Vikshit Bharat.' Esteemed policymakers and educators discussed the NEP 2020 and regional language roles in education. The conference stressed forward-thinking leadership and evolving education frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025