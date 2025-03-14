Empowering Tomorrow: ABSU's 57th Annual Conference Drives Change

The 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) is in full swing at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma, Kokrajhar, showcasing a dedication to education, leadership, and cultural preservation. The four-day event, ending March 16, provides a platform for discussions and initiatives aimed at uplifting the Bodo community.

Proceedings began with the ABSU flag hoisting by President Dipen Boro, symbolizing unity. Tributes were paid to key Bodo martyrs and figures. The conference included debate contests, encouraging students to explore socio-political issues, led by Prof. Indira Boro. Eminent personalities, including Padma Shri awardee Anil Boro, were honored for their contributions.

The Education and Youth Conclave, chaired by Dipen Boro, focused on 'Empowering Youth for a Vibrant Bodoland Region and a Vikshit Bharat.' Esteemed policymakers and educators discussed the NEP 2020 and regional language roles in education. The conference stressed forward-thinking leadership and evolving education frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)