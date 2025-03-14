Left Menu

BSF and Punjab Police Foil Major Heroin Smuggling Attempts at Border

BSF troops and Punjab Police have successfully thwarted two heroin smuggling operations near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts. The operations led to the recovery of nearly 2.23 kilograms of the suspected drug, believed to have been brought in using drones.

Recovery of three packets of suspected heroin from the border area of Amritsar district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on narcotics smuggling, Border Security Force (BSF) troops, along with Punjab Police, intercepted two attempts to smuggle heroin in the Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts. An early morning operation in Amritsar on Friday yielded three packets of suspected heroin, weighing approximately 1.678 kilograms. These packets were unearthed from a farming field near the border village of Awanbasu, as disclosed by BSF Punjab Frontier.

The press release detailed that two of the packets were secured with yellow adhesive tape, while the third used transparent plastic, with each packet featuring a makeshift copper wire loop, potentially indicative of drone delivery. The previous day, a joint operation by BSF and Punjab Police in the Tarn Taran district led to the discovery of an additional suspected heroin packet, weighing 549 grams, based on precise intelligence reports.

Conducted during the evening hours on March 13, 2025, this operation concluded with the recovery from the village of Wan. Officials suspect drone assistance in transporting the packet due to an attached copper wire loop. The coordinated efforts of BSF and Punjab Police underscore the ongoing battle against drug syndicates and their innovative smuggling methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

