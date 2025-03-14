Left Menu

Tripura's Nursing Talent Finds Global Opportunities in Japan

Tripura's nursing candidates are securing jobs in Japan through the Specified Skilled Worker Program, thanks to collaboration between the state and NSDC International. This initiative offers nine-month training, clearing pathways to lucrative employment, with 21 candidates already participating and salaries exceeding INR 1 lakh per month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 23:20 IST
Tripura nursing students secure lucrative jobs in Japan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nursing professionals from Tripura have succeeded in obtaining esteemed positions in Japan under the Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) Program, marking a crucial step forward for the state's skill development initiatives. This achievement, highlighted in an official statement, has been facilitated by the Directorate of Skill Development, Government of Tripura, in collaboration with NSDC International.

The SSW program, a collaborative effort under a Memorandum of Cooperation between India and Japan, permits Indian professionals to seek long-term employment in Japan. Participants engage in a comprehensive nine-month residential training in Japanese language and nursing in Greater Noida, with successful candidates gaining lucrative job placements in Japan. MD Sajjad P, Director of Industry and Commerce in Tripura, remarked that the challenge is not unemployment but uncovering available opportunities, a task being actively pursued by the government and Chief Minister.

This year, 21 nursing candidates began language training in Delhi with three already initiating their Japanese careers, earning over INR 1 lakh monthly. The North Eastern Council supports this endeavor financially, enabling access to global employment. This program underscores Tripura's pivotal role in global workforce integration and sets a benchmark for international placements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

