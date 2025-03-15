Niger Junta Expels Chinese Oil Executives Amid Resource Control Push
Niger's military junta has ordered three Chinese oil officials to leave the country, citing disputes over local staff compensation and project delays. This move is part of a broader effort by regional military governments to exert greater control over resources. Similar actions have been observed in other West African nations.
Niger's ruling junta has expelled three Chinese oil sector officials as part of an ongoing effort to tighten control over the nation's resources. Sources confirmed to Reuters that the officials, involved with major energy companies, were informed of their expulsion earlier this week.
The officials, affiliated with the China National Petroleum Corporation, West African Oil Pipeline Company, and SORAZ, were asked to leave due to unresolved issues related to pay for local workers and sluggish progress on oil projects.
This incident follows a broader pattern in West Africa where juntas are using legal means to assert dominance over foreign-operated resource ventures. Similar expulsion and resource control strategies are being mirrored in Mali and Burkina Faso.
