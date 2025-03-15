Niger Junta Expels Chinese Oil Executives Amid Resource Control Push

Niger's ruling junta has expelled three Chinese oil sector officials as part of an ongoing effort to tighten control over the nation's resources. Sources confirmed to Reuters that the officials, involved with major energy companies, were informed of their expulsion earlier this week.

The officials, affiliated with the China National Petroleum Corporation, West African Oil Pipeline Company, and SORAZ, were asked to leave due to unresolved issues related to pay for local workers and sluggish progress on oil projects.

This incident follows a broader pattern in West Africa where juntas are using legal means to assert dominance over foreign-operated resource ventures. Similar expulsion and resource control strategies are being mirrored in Mali and Burkina Faso.

