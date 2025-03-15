Left Menu

Controversial Road Construction Sparks Debate Ahead of COP30

The Brazilian state of Para, set to host a UN climate summit, denies any link between a new highway project cutting through protected rainforest and the upcoming COP30. Despite official statements, some locals suspect the summit's influence on the renewed focus on the long-discussed Avenida Liberdade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belem | Updated: 15-03-2025 02:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

The state of Para, Brazil, designated as the host for the United Nations COP30 climate summit, has refuted claims that a newly constructed road intersecting a protected rainforest area is related to the upcoming event.

The highway project, named Avenida Liberdade, commenced in 2020 and follows an existing power line route south of Belem. According to both state and federal authorities, it has not been funded by the federal preparations for COP30. However, with the summit approaching, local speculation suggests the event has invigorated progress on this long-debated infrastructure project.

Ana Claudia Cardoso, an urban studies professor, highlighted that a "mega event" like COP30 can provide the impetus and justification for such development projects. While some reports suggest the road is part of the city's preparation for the summit, state officials have contested these claims, stating they do not reflect the reality on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

