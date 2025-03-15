Pakistan Paves Digital Path with National Crypto Council Launch
Pakistan has launched the Pakistan Crypto Council to regulate blockchain technology and digital assets within its financial system, aiming to lead in digital finance. The council's diverse leadership will focus on ensuring a regulatory framework that encourages innovation while maintaining financial stability and legal oversight.
In a landmark move, Pakistan has inaugurated the Pakistan Crypto Council, a regulatory body tasked with integrating blockchain technology and digital assets into the nation's financial ecosystem. This initiative marks a significant step towards the country's ambition to lead in the digital finance landscape.
The council, a brainchild of the Finance Division, was formed under the guidance of newly appointed Chief Advisor Bilal bin Saqib. Spearheaded by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, it brings together top government leaders, including the Governor of the State Bank, the SECP Chairman, and federal secretaries.
With an emphasis on regulatory innovation and oversight, the council's establishment aligns with global shifts towards blockchain technology, aiming to support a responsible and progressive crypto environment that advances economic growth in Pakistan.
