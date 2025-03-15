Left Menu

Gunfight Erupts During High-Stakes Arrest Operation in Moga

In Moga, a joint law enforcement operation led to a gunfight while attempting to apprehend suspects involved in the murder of Shiv Sena member Mangat Ram. The accused fired upon officers, resulting in injuries for both officers and suspects. Investigations continue as three suspects are hospitalized and under arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:20 IST
Gunfight Erupts During High-Stakes Arrest Operation in Moga
Visual from the spot (Photo: Moga Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A high-stakes gunfight broke out during a joint police operation by the CIA Moga and CIA Malout, as authorities moved to arrest suspects involved in the murder of Mangat Ram, a Shiv Sena member from Moga.

The operation unfolded following intelligence about the suspects' location in Angadpura Mohalla, Moga. As police surrounded the hideout, the accused—Arun alias Deepu, Arun alias Singha, and Rajveer alias Laddo—opened fire, prompting officers to return shots in self-defense. The incident resulted in injuries to both suspects and law enforcement personnel.

The suspects were taken to Civil Hospital in Malout for treatment. Mangat Ram's murder on March 13 continues to unfold, with ongoing investigations including interviews with witnesses and examination of scene evidence. The dramatic events underline the tense atmosphere as police work to solve the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

