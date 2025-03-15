Chaos at Golden Temple: Holy Site Attacked, Community Seeks Justice
A violent attack at the Golden Temple premises left five injured, prompting condemnation from Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The assailant, identified as Zulfan, attacked individuals with an iron rod before being overpowered. The Punjab government is urged to take swift action in response to this condemnable incident.
A sensational attack within the revered Golden Temple premises has generated a wave of condemnation from political figures and the public alike. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa voiced his outrage, urging the Punjab government to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice for the shocking transgression at this sacred site.
The incident, which occurred on Friday, involved an assailant identified as Zulfan, hailing from Yamuna Nagar, Haryana. Armed with an iron rod, Zulfan inflicted injuries on five individuals, including a temple employee and visitors, at the Guru Ramdas Sarai lodging facility. Immediate medical assistance was provided by the Shri Guru Ram Das Hospital.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced it will bear the medical expenses of those wounded, as two patients remain in critical condition. Law enforcement, which has already apprehended Zulfan, continues its investigation to ensure swift justice. The dramatic incident underscores the need for enhanced security measures at one of India's most venerated religious destinations.
