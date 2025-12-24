Gujarat Revenue Officer Nabbed in Bribery and Money Laundering Scandal
The Enforcement Directorate arrested deputy mamlatdar Chandrasinh Mori at the Surendranagar district collector’s office for involvement in bribery and money laundering. Rs 67.50 lakh was recovered from his residence. He faces charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and is under investigation for corruption and illegal gratifications.
- Country:
- India
A senior revenue officer in Gujarat's Surendranagar district has been apprehended as part of a larger bribery and money laundering probe. Chandrasinh Mori was taken into custody following the discovery of Rs 67.50 lakh at his residence by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The ED's investigation revealed Mori's involvement in soliciting bribes in exchange for the expedited processing of land-use applications. The money was collected directly and via intermediaries, according to officials.
Further investigations indicate widespread corruption among public servants, involving systematic extortion and illegal gratifications. Mori is accused of misusing his position to accumulate proceeds of crime exceeding Rs 1 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
