Gujarat Leads in National Immunization Efforts with Remarkable Success

In a significant healthcare achievement, Gujarat has outperformed the national average in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)-3 Index, securing 95.95% vaccination coverage under the Universal Immunization Program (UIP) aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's health vision.

Under the stewardship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government has implemented innovative initiatives like 'Dhanvantri Rath,' 'Tika Express,' and 'Mobile Mamta Divas' to extend vaccination services to newborns and pregnant women, resulting in remarkable outcomes.

This progress is highlighted by Gujarat's Health Department, which conducted a special Measles/Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign. Between April 2024 and February 2025, an exceptional 98% immunization coverage for one-year-old children was achieved.

