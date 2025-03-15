Left Menu

Gujarat Leads in National Immunization Efforts with Remarkable Success

Gujarat achieved 95.95% immunization coverage, surpassing the national average in India's SDG-3 Index. Initiatives like 'Mission Indradhanush' and 'Khilkhilat Vaccination Campaign' have been pivotal. The state recorded 98% immunization for one-year-olds and administered vaccines to over 1.8 million children in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 13:39 IST
Gujarat achieves 95.95 % in SDG 3 Index (Photo/Gujarat Govt). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant healthcare achievement, Gujarat has outperformed the national average in the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)-3 Index, securing 95.95% vaccination coverage under the Universal Immunization Program (UIP) aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's health vision.

Under the stewardship of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government has implemented innovative initiatives like 'Dhanvantri Rath,' 'Tika Express,' and 'Mobile Mamta Divas' to extend vaccination services to newborns and pregnant women, resulting in remarkable outcomes.

This progress is highlighted by Gujarat's Health Department, which conducted a special Measles/Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign. Between April 2024 and February 2025, an exceptional 98% immunization coverage for one-year-old children was achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

