Tamil Nadu Unveils Ambitious Agriculture Boost Package

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a comprehensive Rs 102 crore package aimed at enhancing paddy and food grain production across non-Cauvery Delta districts. Initiatives including machinery subsidies, international farmer exposure trips, and agroforestry cultivation are part of the 2025-26 Agriculture Budget revealed by Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:16 IST
The Tamil Nadu government, in a bid to boost agriculture, has rolled out a Rs 102 crore package aimed at increasing paddy and food grain production across non-Cauvery Delta regions. This announcement was made by Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam during the Assembly's Agriculture Budget discussion on Saturday.

The package covers various incentives including subsidies for machine planting and quality seeds distribution. Similar support will extend to farmers in Delta regions for Kuruvai, with an additional Rs 58 crore allotted. Additionally, the government plans an international exposure trip for 100 progressive farmers to Japan, China, and Vietnam to learn advanced farming techniques.

Further, the introduction of the Tamil Nadu Agroforestry Policy aims to increase the cultivation of valuable trees, enhancing both environmental health and farmer income. Opposition leaders, however, criticized the budget as deceptive, alleging that the government's claims on cultivation area expansion were misleading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

