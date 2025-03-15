Left Menu

Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Vikas Bharti in 2018 Robbery-Murder Case After 6 Years

The Delhi High Court granted bail to Vikas Bharti, accused in a 2018 robbery and murder case, citing his prolonged custody of six and a half years. The decision noted incomplete witness testimonies and emphasized that bail cannot be refused solely based on involvement in other cases.

Updated: 15-03-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:05 IST
In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has granted bail to Vikas Bharti, who faced allegations in the 2018 robbery and murder case involving a money changer, Rakesh Jain. This decision comes after Bharti's prolonged detention of six and a half years, sparking a discussion on the delays in the judicial process.

Justice Vikas Mahajan, while granting the bail, emphasized the extended duration Bharti had already spent in custody, coupled with the slow progress of the trial. Only 13 out of 43 prosecution witnesses have been examined thus far, indicating a protracted trial that should not warrant Bharti's continued incarceration.

Defense counsel Akshay Bhandari highlighted witness unavailability, arguing for the extension of bail parity granted to co-accused. Although opposed by the Additional Public Prosecutor citing Bharti's distinct role, the court ruled that involvement in other cases alone cannot justify bail denial.

