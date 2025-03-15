Stalled Renaming Sparks Row at Tumkur Station

Union Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, voiced his concerns regarding Karnataka's state government delaying the approval to rename Tumkur Railway Station in honor of Sri Shivakumar Swamiji, a respected figure in the community.

Speaking at a Tumkur event, Somanna revealed that despite a substantial Rs 90 crore tender issued for the project, there has been no advance in the past five to six months. He also noted his efforts to directly engage with top state officials, including the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary, have been met with unsatisfactory responses.

Minister Somanna, who has maintained a non-interventionist stance towards state matters over the past nine months, has been appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to represent seven Eastern states. This role has seen him visit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh to discuss regional issues and engage with local leaders.

