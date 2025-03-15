Left Menu

Stalled Renaming Sparks Row at Tumkur Station

Union Minister V Somanna criticizes Karnataka's delay in approving the renaming of Tumkur Railway Station after Sri Shivakumar Swamiji. Despite multiple communications and a Rs 90 crore project tender, progress has stalled. Somanna urges expediency, while highlighting his engagements in the Eastern region as a representative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:12 IST
Stalled Renaming Sparks Row at Tumkur Station
Union MoS for Railways, V Somanna.(File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, voiced his concerns regarding Karnataka's state government delaying the approval to rename Tumkur Railway Station in honor of Sri Shivakumar Swamiji, a respected figure in the community.

Speaking at a Tumkur event, Somanna revealed that despite a substantial Rs 90 crore tender issued for the project, there has been no advance in the past five to six months. He also noted his efforts to directly engage with top state officials, including the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary, have been met with unsatisfactory responses.

Minister Somanna, who has maintained a non-interventionist stance towards state matters over the past nine months, has been appointed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to represent seven Eastern states. This role has seen him visit Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh to discuss regional issues and engage with local leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025