Tragic Accident: Farmers Fall Victim to Electric Fence

Two farmers in Shahpur Gopalpur lost their lives after accidentally touching an electrified fence intended to deter animals from crops. The incident, involving Shripal Yadav and his nephew Ravi Yadav, highlights safety concerns in rural farming practices. Authorities are investigating the tragedy that took place during field irrigation.

In a tragic incident in Shahpur Gopalpur, two farmers were electrocuted after they came into contact with an electrified fence intended to protect crops from wild animals, according to police reports on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening as Shripal Yadav, 55, and his nephew Ravi Yadav, 30, were irrigating their field. Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai reported that both men suffered severe burns from the electrical shock and were immediately rushed to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

The fence responsible for their deaths had been installed as a preventive measure against animals damaging crops, raising concerns about the safety of such installations for humans. The police have sent their bodies for post-mortems as part of the ongoing investigation into this rural tragedy.

