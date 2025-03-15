Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Seeks Bail Amid Serious Gold Smuggling Allegations

Kannada film industry actress Ranya Rao, embroiled in a high-profile gold smuggling case, faced another legal setback. The Sessions Court in Bengaluru is her next avenue for bail after the Special Court for Economic Offences turned down her initial request, citing the gravity of the charges against her.

Arrested on March 3 by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, Rao allegedly attempted to smuggle 14.8 kg of gold from Dubai. Following her arrest, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR based on a complaint by Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI.

This complaint, which led to the involvement of various legal sections under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, also resulted in the arrest of two foreign nationals at Mumbai airport on March 6, who were caught smuggling over 21 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs. 18.92 crores.

The emerging pattern of smuggling attempts from Dubai has raised alarms, signaling a probable linkage to an extensive smuggling network operating between Dubai and India. Gupta's complaint intimates potential involvement of unidentified public servants, highlighting the urgency for a thorough investigation into an international smuggling syndicate with possible ramifications on national security.

