Left Menu

Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Seeks Bail Amid Serious Gold Smuggling Allegations

Kannada actress Ranya Rao, implicated in a serious gold smuggling case, sought bail from Bengaluru Sessions Court after being denied by the Special Court for Economic Offences. Her arrest by the DRI at Bengaluru airport involved smuggling 14.8 kg of gold from Dubai. Investigations suggest a larger smuggling syndicate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:55 IST
Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Seeks Bail Amid Serious Gold Smuggling Allegations
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada film industry actress Ranya Rao, embroiled in a high-profile gold smuggling case, faced another legal setback. The Sessions Court in Bengaluru is her next avenue for bail after the Special Court for Economic Offences turned down her initial request, citing the gravity of the charges against her.

Arrested on March 3 by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, Rao allegedly attempted to smuggle 14.8 kg of gold from Dubai. Following her arrest, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR based on a complaint by Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI.

This complaint, which led to the involvement of various legal sections under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, also resulted in the arrest of two foreign nationals at Mumbai airport on March 6, who were caught smuggling over 21 kg of gold valued at approximately Rs. 18.92 crores.

The emerging pattern of smuggling attempts from Dubai has raised alarms, signaling a probable linkage to an extensive smuggling network operating between Dubai and India. Gupta's complaint intimates potential involvement of unidentified public servants, highlighting the urgency for a thorough investigation into an international smuggling syndicate with possible ramifications on national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025