Bihar Police Under Siege: Holi Festivities Turn Violent with Attacks on Officers

In a surprising turn of events during Holi celebrations, Assistant Sub-Inspector Vivek Kumar Yadav and his team came under attack by miscreants near Khaspur village, Patna. The police were on special duty traveling from Chhitnawan to Maner when they were assaulted, their clothes torn, and an attempt was made to snatch their weapons.

This incident occurs in the aftermath of a murder involving Munger ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, who was killed on March 14 while attempting to mediate a dispute in Nandlalpur village. Authorities have identified seven suspects in Singh's murder, with five now in custody. Meanwhile, Maner Police Station's SHO Pradeep Kumar reported that a group of intoxicated individuals created a disturbance. Although some escaped, 2-3 have been detained following attempts to resist arrest.

In the arrest updates related to ASI Singh's case, Deputy Inspector General Rakesh Kumar confirmed the identification of seven suspects, including the nabbing of five. The deceased was attempting to resolve a feud when attacked. Superintendent of Police Syed Imran Masood revealed one suspect, Guddu Yadav, was injured by police fire in self-defense, and overall efforts are ongoing to capture remaining suspects. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha described the murder as "unfortunate" and demanded stringent action.

