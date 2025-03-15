Bihar Police Under Siege: Holi Festivities Turn Violent with Attacks on Officers
During Holi celebrations, ASI Vivek Kumar Yadav and other officers were attacked near Patna, Bihar. This incident follows the murder of ASI Santosh Kumar Singh. Intoxicated individuals resisted police near Khaspur village. Investigations into both events continue as officials call for strict action against the perpetrators.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising turn of events during Holi celebrations, Assistant Sub-Inspector Vivek Kumar Yadav and his team came under attack by miscreants near Khaspur village, Patna. The police were on special duty traveling from Chhitnawan to Maner when they were assaulted, their clothes torn, and an attempt was made to snatch their weapons.
This incident occurs in the aftermath of a murder involving Munger ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, who was killed on March 14 while attempting to mediate a dispute in Nandlalpur village. Authorities have identified seven suspects in Singh's murder, with five now in custody. Meanwhile, Maner Police Station's SHO Pradeep Kumar reported that a group of intoxicated individuals created a disturbance. Although some escaped, 2-3 have been detained following attempts to resist arrest.
In the arrest updates related to ASI Singh's case, Deputy Inspector General Rakesh Kumar confirmed the identification of seven suspects, including the nabbing of five. The deceased was attempting to resolve a feud when attacked. Superintendent of Police Syed Imran Masood revealed one suspect, Guddu Yadav, was injured by police fire in self-defense, and overall efforts are ongoing to capture remaining suspects. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha described the murder as "unfortunate" and demanded stringent action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Police
- Assault
- ASI
- Holicelebration
- Patna
- Murder
- Investigation
- Intoxicated
- Authorities
ALSO READ
Tragic Incident in Shillong: Restaurant Employee Arrested for Colleague's Murder
Political Turmoil: Congress Demands Justice in Gruesome Haryana Murder
Murder Mystery Deepens: Congress Worker Found in Suitcase
Justice Demanded: Murder Mystery of Congress Worker in Haryana
Mystery and Murder: The Tragic Case of Himani Narwal