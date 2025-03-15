Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in South Kivu as Conflict Displaces Over 850,000 People, Half of Them Children

An escalating conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo's South Kivu province has displaced more than 850,000 people, nearly half of whom are children. Families are sheltering in overcrowded schools, churches, and makeshift camps in dire conditions lacking essential services such as clean water, sanitation, healthcare, and education.

Since January 2025, violations against children—including killings, recruitment into armed groups, maiming, and sexual violence—have surged dramatically, marking an alarming 150% increase from December 2024. Jean François Basse, UNICEF’s Acting Representative in the DRC, recently visited Bukavu to witness firsthand the devastating impact. He emphasized the immense distress of unaccompanied children seeking refuge at the University Clinics, stressing that each passing day without adequate humanitarian intervention deepens their trauma and suffering.

Operational constraints have severely impacted humanitarian relief. The crucial Kavumu airport, 25 kilometers north of Bukavu, remains closed, significantly disrupting the timely delivery of vital supplies. Additionally, the closure of local banks has delayed financial transactions critical for humanitarian distributions and field operations.

The health system is under severe strain, facing overcrowded hospitals and shortages of vital medicines and equipment. At least 15 health facilities have been partially destroyed, further exacerbating the crisis. Cholera cases have surged, with 377 infections since January and a worrying spike of 146 cases reported in late February, predominantly affecting displacement camps in Minova and Uvira. Concurrent outbreaks of measles and mpox compound the already dire health situation.

Education has come to a standstill for over 300,000 students, with more than 1,000 schools closed. Nineteen schools in Bukavu have become temporary shelters for displaced families, urgently highlighting the need for alternative solutions to balance education and humanitarian relief.

In response, UNICEF has intensified its emergency operations. Efforts include family reunification programs for unaccompanied children, psychosocial support through newly established "listening points," and the delivery of 180,000 liters of purified water daily via three dedicated stations. Mobile teams actively address the cholera crisis through disinfection campaigns, awareness initiatives, and medical referrals.

Further, UNICEF and its partners are actively working to reopen schools, advocating for urgent demining activities, and assessing damaged educational and health infrastructure for rapid repairs. Health centers are also receiving increased support to combat cholera and mpox through targeted medical interventions, nutritional programs, and mental health services.

UNICEF urgently calls for an immediate end to hostilities, emphasizing the critical need for all parties to protect children, respect international humanitarian law, and ensure unhindered humanitarian access to affected populations.