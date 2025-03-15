Left Menu

Pushkar Singh Dhami Inaugurates Maa Purnagiri Mela 2025 and Unveils Development Plans

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Maa Purnagiri Mela 2025, announcing multiple infrastructure projects for improved connectivity, spirituality, and tourism in Uttarakhand's Champawat district. Initiatives include a smart control room, enhanced water supply, road connectivity, and a focus on religious tourism to boost the region's prominence.

Pushkar Singh Dhami Inaugurates Maa Purnagiri Mela 2025 and Unveils Development Plans
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami inaugurates Maa Purnagiri Mela (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami kicked off the much-anticipated Maa Purnagiri Mela 2025 at an event in Tanakpur, focusing on enhancing prosperity and peace in Uttarakhand. He laid out plans for smart control rooms and advanced surveillance to manage crowds efficiently at the popular fair.

Dhami announced the construction of a multi-purpose administrative building in Selagarh and the implementation of advanced water infrastructure projects in the Purnagiri area. This infrastructure will help various public service officials work cohesively, promoting development.

Highlighting Uttarakhand's rich spiritual heritage, the Chief Minister emphasized Maa Purnagiri's significance, urging visitors for a spiritual journey. Efforts to establish permanent infrastructure signal the state's commitment to make this site a major religious and tourist hub.

Further development plans include increasing parking capacity in Champawat and undertaking a substantial ISBT project in Tanakpur, while beautifying major Kumaon temples to facilitate pilgrimages. An ongoing ropeway project promises a smooth experience for visitors.

By connecting key religious and tourist sites, the state aims to create a comprehensive tourism circuit around Maa Purnagiri Dham, significantly enhancing tourism prospects. Future plans envision enhanced road connectivity, communication systems, and facilities to draw global attention to Uttarakhand's spiritual landscape.

Besides spiritual tourism, Champawat sees educational and healthcare advancements, including new college campuses and hospitals, expanding opportunities across sectors. The Chief Minister emphasized that current initiatives align with the vision of making Champawat a leading district.

As part of a long-term plan, infrastructural developments are made with the anticipation of a substantial increase in visitors by 2047, as aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's future. Additional investments include enhancements to local sites like Shyamlatal lake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

