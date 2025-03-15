Left Menu

Swift Rescue Efforts Save Lives in Dwarka and East Kailash Fires

A fire erupted in a Dwarka Sector 5 apartment in Delhi, trapping two women and a dog. Prompt action by the Delhi Fire Service resulted in their safe rescue. A separate fire in East Kailash saw similar swift containment by fire tenders. No casualties reported in both incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, a fire broke out on the sixth floor of an apartment located in Dwarka Sector 5, part of the national capital. Quick response by the Delhi Fire Service led to the rescue of two women and a pet dog trapped on a balcony. Officials report that upon receiving the emergency call, five fire tenders were dispatched to control the blaze.

The fire originated from domestic items within the flat, but was managed without any casualties. The rescued individuals, identified as Usha Sharma, 70, and her daughter Vinita, 30, were ensured safety by prompt firefighting efforts.

Separately, a fire in the D Block of Delhi's East Kailash erupted on Thursday night. The fire, reported around 9:00 PM, required the attention of nine fire tenders and was promptly controlled. While the cause remains unknown, initial reports confirm all individuals evacuated unharmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

