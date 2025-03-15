ABSU Conference Highlights Legacy and Future of the Bodo Community

The third day of the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) at Bodofa Fwthar, Dotma, Kokrajhar, featured enriching discussions, stimulating competitions, and a tribute to the organization's legacy. This four-day conference, concluding on March 16, 2025, remains pivotal for fostering academic and cultural prowess, according to ABSU's statement.

The day unfolded with various competitions that energized the event, including the final rounds of debate and literary contests that highlighted the intellectual talents of participants. Enthusiastic kabaddi and volleyball finals added a vibrant atmosphere. The Confluence of Former ABSU Leaders saluted pioneers who shaped the organization and the Bodo movement, with the inauguration of a significant publication by Surath Narzary, President of Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

Leaders, including Urkhao Gwra Brahma and Pramod Boro, engaged in meaningful discussions on community development. The session led by Prof. Ramesh Bhardwaj and Kati Ram Baro, focused on peace and prosperity in BTR and Assam. ABSU President Dipen Boro stressed the importance of fostering youth potential, while leaders highlighted the value of legacy and resilience for a sustainable future.

