Kanimozhi Slams RSS and Centre's Policies at Iftar Event

DMK MP Kanimozhi criticized the RSS and Union government's policies at an Iftar event, condemning their lack of contribution to India's freedom movement and impact on minority communities. She opposed the Triple Talaq Bill and CAA, accusing them of targetting Muslim men and creating social rifts.

DMK MP Kanimozhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliament, Kanimozhi, launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the central government during an Iftar party organized by the Indian Union Women League. Accusing the RSS of contributing nothing to India's independence struggle, she voiced strong opposition to the government's policies affecting minorities.

Kanimozhi highlighted the Muslim community's sacrifices during the freedom movement, contrasting them with the RSS's alleged lack of involvement. She mocked the narrative around Savarkar's release from prison, accusing the RSS of rewriting history to suit their narrative.

She also condemned the government's Triple Talaq legislation, asserting that it sought to criminalize Muslim men rather than protect women. Criticizing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Kanimozhi argued it suppressed minorities and falsely portrayed them as national adversaries. She underscored the critical role of Muslims in India's fight for freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

