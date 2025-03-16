Kashmir's Winter Wonder: Mesmerizing Mornings at Dal Lake

In Srinagar, tourists are experiencing winter at its best, with Dal Lake emerging as a focal point of this scenic retreat. The tranquil lake, framed by snow-draped peaks, provided an enchanting view on Sunday morning, as visitors awoke to find shikaras skimming across its calm waters.

Wrapped snugly in their winter attire, tourists savored the crisp mountain air, while enjoying steaming cups of Kahwa aboard the iconic wooden boats. The scene was a magnificent showcase of Kashmir's winter allure, attracting both camera lenses and awe-struck glances.

Local business buzzed with activity, from the floating market selling traditional artefacts and warm Pashmina shawls, to the aroma-infused streets of Srinagar's markets offering freshly baked Kandur bread. Despite the chill, Dal Lake and its surroundings, infused with cultural richness, remain a hotspot for tourists seeking both beauty and adventure.

(With inputs from agencies.)