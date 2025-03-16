Three Years of Governance: A Milestone for Punjab under Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Sunday heralded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's three-year leadership success, crediting the Aam Aadmi Party's work under Arvind Kejriwal's guidance. Singh commended the governance model that brought improved schools, healthcare reforms, upgraded hospitals, free power, and clean governance.

Mann, who assumed office on March 16, 2022, after the AAP scored a sweeping victory by winning 92 out of 117 seats, has been pivotal to Punjab's transformation. Meanwhile, party head Arvind Kejriwal was seen partaking in a Vipassana meditation session, visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar afterward.

The celebratory tone is marred by escalating incidents, including a blast at Amritsar's Thakurdwara Temple, where suspicions arise regarding the involvement of Pakistan's ISI. Punjab authorities like Amritsar Commissioner GPS Bhullar emphasize the increasing involvement of external influences in disrupting state peace.

