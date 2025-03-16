House Collapse Incident in Kolkata Injures One

A house section on Muktaram Babu Street in Kolkata collapsed on Sunday afternoon, injuring one person, according to police reports. The injured individual was promptly taken to the hospital for necessary medical treatment.

Kolkata Police stated that the collapse occurred around 1:15 pm. This triggered a swift response from the Disaster Management Group, alongside reinforcements from the Control Room. Teams from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Civil Rescue were also dispatched to the scene.

Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse, with further details expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)