House Collapse Incident in Kolkata Injures One

A section of a house collapsed in Kolkata's Muktaram Babu Street on Sunday, injuring one person. Emergency services responded quickly, transporting the injured to the hospital and coordinating efforts at the scene. Authorities, including the Disaster Management Group, are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:23 IST
Rescue teams in action after a portion of a house collapsed in Kolkata's Muktaram Babu Street (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A house section on Muktaram Babu Street in Kolkata collapsed on Sunday afternoon, injuring one person, according to police reports. The injured individual was promptly taken to the hospital for necessary medical treatment.

Kolkata Police stated that the collapse occurred around 1:15 pm. This triggered a swift response from the Disaster Management Group, alongside reinforcements from the Control Room. Teams from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Civil Rescue were also dispatched to the scene.

Authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse, with further details expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

