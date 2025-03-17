Thames Water's Debt Crisis: Court Decision Looms

Thames Water, Britain's largest water supplier, is awaiting a crucial court ruling this week to determine whether it can move forward with a £3 billion ($3.88 billion) debt package. The company is embroiled in controversy, facing criticism for sewage pollution and amassing an £18 billion debt that threatens its financial stability.

In February, the company secured preliminary approval for the loan, aiming to stabilize its finances within two years. However, the decision has been challenged by junior creditors and a public interest group led by lawmaker Charlie Maynard. The Court of Appeal's decision, following three days of hearings, is expected soon.

The case could escalate to the Supreme Court, raising concerns about Thames Water's liquidity. While the loan aims to secure operations until 2026, the firm's future as a private entity is uncertain. Efforts to justify higher customer charges continue, as the government seeks to avoid temporary nationalization and push for sector reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)