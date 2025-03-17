Thungela Resources Faces Profit Dip Amid Coal Price Drop
Thungela Resources, a South African thermal coal exporter, reported a 29% decline in their 2024 profit, impacted by reduced coal prices. The company's profits dropped from 4.97 billion rand to 3.544 billion rand. The exchange rate is noted as $1 equaling 18.1943 rand.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:42 IST
South African thermal coal exporter Thungela Resources announced a 29% decrease in its 2024 profits, attributing the downturn to falling coal prices.
The company's profit fell to 3.544 billion rand, equivalent to approximately $194.79 million, compared to 4.97 billion rand in the previous year.
This financial adjustment comes amid an exchange rate reading of $1 to 18.1943 rand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement