Left Menu

Carlyle's Energean Deal Stumbles Over Regulatory Hurdles

Carlyle's acquisition of Energean assets, valued at up to $945 million, faces potential collapse due to unresolved regulatory hurdles in Italy and Egypt. Originally agreed upon in June, the deal aims to establish a new Mediterranean-focused oil and gas company. An extension has yet to be agreed upon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:11 IST
Carlyle's Energean Deal Stumbles Over Regulatory Hurdles
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT

The high-stakes acquisition deal between Carlyle and Energean for assets worth up to $945 million is currently wavering due to persistent regulatory challenges. According to Energean's statement on Monday, specific approvals in Italy and Egypt have yet to be acquired, putting the arrangement at risk of collapse as a crucial deadline looms this week.

The deal, initially finalized last June, was set to facilitate the formation of a new Mediterranean-focused oil and gas enterprise, headed by former BP CEO Tony Hayward. This company would be built on the foundation of Energean's assets across key locations in Egypt, Italy, and Croatia. However, the lack of progress on regulatory fronts raises serious concerns about its viability.

The situation remains tense as Energean warns that without an extension, the agreement may have to be terminated. With no assurances provided regarding the satisfaction of regulatory conditions by the stipulated deadline of March 20, 2025, stakeholders are left in anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025