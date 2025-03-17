Alaska Courts Japan: LNG Project Faces Skepticism

In a bid to revive its stalled LNG ambitions, Alaska is reaching out to Japanese investors. Representatives will visit several Asian countries, including Japan, this month to discuss a $44 billion natural gas project that seeks to transport LNG to Asian markets.

Despite President Trump's backing, Japanese firms are hesitant, citing concerns over the project's high costs and technical challenges. The project plans to move 3.5 billion cubic feet of gas daily through a pipeline stretching 1,300 kilometers from Alaska's north.

Potential investors and Japanese companies, including Inpex Corp and JERA, are yet to commit due to economic doubts. Diplomatic pressures also loom, as U.S.-Japan discussions on energy imports intensify amidst trade deficit concerns.

