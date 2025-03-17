Alaska Courts Japan: LNG Project Faces Skepticism
Alaskan representatives are visiting Japan to attract investors for a $44 billion LNG project. Despite interest, Japanese firms remain skeptical about the feasibility due to high costs and technical challenges. The project aims to export LNG from Alaska to Asia by 2030, with support from President Trump.
In a bid to revive its stalled LNG ambitions, Alaska is reaching out to Japanese investors. Representatives will visit several Asian countries, including Japan, this month to discuss a $44 billion natural gas project that seeks to transport LNG to Asian markets.
Despite President Trump's backing, Japanese firms are hesitant, citing concerns over the project's high costs and technical challenges. The project plans to move 3.5 billion cubic feet of gas daily through a pipeline stretching 1,300 kilometers from Alaska's north.
Potential investors and Japanese companies, including Inpex Corp and JERA, are yet to commit due to economic doubts. Diplomatic pressures also loom, as U.S.-Japan discussions on energy imports intensify amidst trade deficit concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alaska
- LNG
- Japan
- investment
- energy
- project
- Trump
- natural gas
- Asian markets
- Inpex
ALSO READ
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives
Judge Deems Trump's Firing of Watchdog Chief Illegal
Judicial Clash: Trump's Controversial Firing of Whistleblower Misstep
Towards Universal Energy Access: The Future of Off-Grid Solar in West Africa