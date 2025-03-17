Emerging Markets Surge Amid Chinese Consumption Boost and Fed Rate Decisions

Emerging markets experienced an uptick on Monday following China's announcement of strategies aimed at amplifying domestic consumption. This development comes ahead of crucial interest rate decisions globally, including from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The stock markets in South Korea and Hong Kong benefited from the news, closing up, although Mainland China's CSI300 saw a minor decline. Nonetheless, MSCI's EM stock index rose by 0.7%, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve's rate decision on Wednesday, which is expected to remain steady.

The fluctuating U.S. trade policies, causing dollar depreciation, have afforded emerging markets some advantage. In Central Eastern Europe, optimism regarding a Russia-Ukraine peace deal has lifted equities, despite a correction in U.S. markets. Meanwhile, Africa's markets face challenges as Kenya and South Africa navigate financial uncertainties.

