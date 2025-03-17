Left Menu

Emerging Markets Surge Amid Chinese Consumption Boost and Fed Rate Decisions

Emerging markets showed gains as China proposed measures to enhance domestic consumption, boosting stocks in South Korea and Hong Kong. However, Chinese investors were less optimistic. Global market focus remains on the U.S. Federal Reserve's forthcoming interest rate decision, with markets anticipating no rate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:57 IST
Emerging Markets Surge Amid Chinese Consumption Boost and Fed Rate Decisions
Europe's main stocks index Image Credit:

Emerging markets experienced an uptick on Monday following China's announcement of strategies aimed at amplifying domestic consumption. This development comes ahead of crucial interest rate decisions globally, including from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The stock markets in South Korea and Hong Kong benefited from the news, closing up, although Mainland China's CSI300 saw a minor decline. Nonetheless, MSCI's EM stock index rose by 0.7%, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve's rate decision on Wednesday, which is expected to remain steady.

The fluctuating U.S. trade policies, causing dollar depreciation, have afforded emerging markets some advantage. In Central Eastern Europe, optimism regarding a Russia-Ukraine peace deal has lifted equities, despite a correction in U.S. markets. Meanwhile, Africa's markets face challenges as Kenya and South Africa navigate financial uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025