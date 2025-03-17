Left Menu

Welspun Corp Secures Landmark Coated Pipes Order in the US

Welspun Corp Ltd has secured new orders worth Rs 2,400 crore for coated pipes aimed at natural gas pipelines in the US. This addition takes its consolidated order book to Rs 20,000 crore. Execution is planned for FY26 and FY27, bolstering its role in energy infrastructure.

Updated: 17-03-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:24 IST
Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) announced on Monday the acquisition of major new orders in the US market, valued at Rs 2,400 crore, for the supply of coated pipes. This new business elevates the company's consolidated order book to approximately Rs 20,000 crore.

The orders, aimed at natural gas pipeline projects, are scheduled for execution primarily in the fiscal years 2026 and 2027. According to a company statement, these contracts further cement Welspun Corp's preeminent status in the USA's critical energy infrastructure sector.

Welspun Corp, a prominent player in the global market, is recognized among the top three large-diameter pipe manufacturers worldwide. It offers a variety of pipe solutions and building materials and serves across six continents. The company's success is attributed to its consistent quality, timely delivery, and operational efficiency.

