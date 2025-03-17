Global CEOs Flock to Beijing Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Dozens of foreign CEOs are gathering in Beijing for the China Development Forum, seeking to strengthen business ties amid geopolitical tensions and U.S. tariff pressures. Notable attendees include executives from FedEx, BMW, and AstraZeneca, while Chinese policymakers emphasize boosting domestic consumption and addressing economic challenges ahead.
The Chinese capital will host a significant gathering this month as foreign CEOs head to the China Development Forum, an event poised to showcase Beijing's attempts to lure international investment amidst geopolitical strains and mounting tariff pressures from the U.S.
Those attending include top executives from global giants such as FedEx, Siemens, and Mercedes-Benz. While American CEO attendance is dwindling due to heightened scrutiny from Washington, European participation is notably higher.
Chinese policymakers are making the expansion of domestic demand a priority to mitigate the economic impact of tariffs, while domestic leaders focus on revitalizing consumption to achieve ambitious growth targets despite market challenges.
