Global CEOs Flock to Beijing Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The Chinese capital will host a significant gathering this month as foreign CEOs head to the China Development Forum, an event poised to showcase Beijing's attempts to lure international investment amidst geopolitical strains and mounting tariff pressures from the U.S.

Those attending include top executives from global giants such as FedEx, Siemens, and Mercedes-Benz. While American CEO attendance is dwindling due to heightened scrutiny from Washington, European participation is notably higher.

Chinese policymakers are making the expansion of domestic demand a priority to mitigate the economic impact of tariffs, while domestic leaders focus on revitalizing consumption to achieve ambitious growth targets despite market challenges.

