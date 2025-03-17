Market Jitters: U.S. Stock Futures Slide Amid Recession Fears

U.S. stock index futures declined on Monday as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's cautionary comments stoked fears of an economic slowdown. Market eyes are on the Federal Reserve for tariff-related cues amid increased anxiety over potential recession risks in the U.S. economy.

Speaking on NBC, Bessent expressed doubts about avoiding a recession, adding to worries about President Donald Trump's steadfast tariff policies on steel and aluminum, set to activate on April 2. Investors anticipate the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady at this week's meeting, though attention is fixed on any Fed remarks about growth or inflation concerns.

As of early Monday, major indexes such as the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq recorded losses, with the Russell 2000 small-cap index dropping 0.6%. Last week's market performance saw consecutive declines, with both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq entering correction territory. Investors look forward to upcoming retail sales data and geopolitical updates, including Trump's dialogue with Russian President Putin.

