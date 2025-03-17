Supreme Court Grants Victim's Parents Liberty to Pursue Case in Calcutta High Court

The Supreme Court on Monday nodded in approval for the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim's parents to approach the Calcutta High Court. Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna acknowledged their plea, emphasizing that a single judge bench at the High Court is actively keeping tabs on the proceedings.

The Supreme Court was deliberating on a suo motu case regarding the tragic incident involving a trainee doctor at the college. Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy brought forward the victim's family's concerns, emphasizing their demand for clarification from the apex court, following their initial appeal to the Calcutta High Court for an intensified probe.

Post the Supreme Court's endorsement for the parents' renewed approach to the High Court, the Chief Justice-led bench decisively closed the plea. Earlier this year, the victim's family had pulled back their Supreme Court plea for a new investigation, with the conviction of Sanjoy Roy by the Sealdah Court adding to public outcry for a harsher penalty.

