High Stakes in RG Kar Case: Victim's Family Battles for Justice

In a distressing plea for justice, the father of the RG Kar rape and murder victim expressed deep concerns over the investigation's progress, accusing multiple individuals of involvement in the crime and evidence tampering.

He particularly pointed fingers at West Bengal's Chief Minister, alleging their leadership in the cover-up efforts. Despite the police deploying dog squads, the family has yet to receive any conclusive reports. Trusting the judicial system, they have filed 54 key questions with the High Court to ensure their daughter's case sees a fair trial.

Victim's lawyer, Karuna Nundy, highlighted the urgency, noting the recent default bail granted to an accused due to procedural delays. She emphasized the need for Calcutta High Court's oversight on the CBI investigation to ensure a comprehensive chargesheet. The Supreme Court has given the family liberty to pursue this challenge, signaling continued hope for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)