Left Menu

High Stakes in RG Kar Case: Victim's Family Battles for Justice

The family of the RG Kar rape and murder case victim has filed a High Court petition alleging multiple individuals' involvement and evidence tampering. Accusations include West Bengal's Chief Minister. The family's lawyer seeks Calcutta High Court oversight in conjunction with the CBI for a comprehensive investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:52 IST
High Stakes in RG Kar Case: Victim's Family Battles for Justice
RG Kar rape and murder victim's father (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing plea for justice, the father of the RG Kar rape and murder victim expressed deep concerns over the investigation's progress, accusing multiple individuals of involvement in the crime and evidence tampering.

He particularly pointed fingers at West Bengal's Chief Minister, alleging their leadership in the cover-up efforts. Despite the police deploying dog squads, the family has yet to receive any conclusive reports. Trusting the judicial system, they have filed 54 key questions with the High Court to ensure their daughter's case sees a fair trial.

Victim's lawyer, Karuna Nundy, highlighted the urgency, noting the recent default bail granted to an accused due to procedural delays. She emphasized the need for Calcutta High Court's oversight on the CBI investigation to ensure a comprehensive chargesheet. The Supreme Court has given the family liberty to pursue this challenge, signaling continued hope for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025